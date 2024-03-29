Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.68. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 124,702 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHV. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
