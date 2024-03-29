Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

