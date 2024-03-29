Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.10. Adobe has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.