Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.35 and traded as high as C$9.99. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 532,451 shares traded.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5300107 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.