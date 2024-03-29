AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.90

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 69653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

