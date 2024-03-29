Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,432 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,160.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $823.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

