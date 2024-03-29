Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of AEZS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.56.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
