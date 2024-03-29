Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.19. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 49,543 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

