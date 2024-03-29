Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.39

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.39 and last traded at $164.77, with a volume of 15748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.58.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.