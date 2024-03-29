Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.28 and a 200 day moving average of $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

