Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Raised by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFL opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

