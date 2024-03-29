AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.50. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 5,906 shares.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.