Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 351,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 129,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

