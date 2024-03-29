Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.48). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 851,548 shares changing hands.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

About Alliance Pharma

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.93. The company has a market cap of £214.54 million, a PE ratio of -3,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.