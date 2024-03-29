Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.48). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 851,548 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Alliance Pharma Stock Performance
About Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Pharma
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.