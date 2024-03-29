Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.47. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 32,276 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

