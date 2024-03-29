Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 100,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

