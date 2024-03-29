Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $131.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

