Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WBD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
