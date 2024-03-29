Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

