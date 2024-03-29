Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.29 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.