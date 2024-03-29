Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $210,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

