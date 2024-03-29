Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $226,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,057,921.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,057,921.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.