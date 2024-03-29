Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $244,000 in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other BRP Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of BRP opened at $28.94 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

