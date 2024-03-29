Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 224,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,671,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

