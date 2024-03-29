American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.16

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.16 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 447744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

