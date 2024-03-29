Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Technology Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.88% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.