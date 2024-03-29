Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Shares Up 18.3%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 28,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 32,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 18.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.