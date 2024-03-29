Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.42% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

