Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.