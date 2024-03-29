Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $124.22 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

