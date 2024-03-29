Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

