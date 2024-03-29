Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,555,581. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

