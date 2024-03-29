Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 52.9% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.01 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

