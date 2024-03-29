Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1,236.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.