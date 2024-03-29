Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 6,525 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.73 and its 200-day moving average is $587.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.