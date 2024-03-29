Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 78,598 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 388.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,598 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

