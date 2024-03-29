Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.43 and a 200 day moving average of $390.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
