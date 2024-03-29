Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 79,238 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,238 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

