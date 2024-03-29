Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 96,449 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $393.03 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

