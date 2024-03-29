AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,438.91

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £104.39 ($131.92) and traded as high as £107.80 ($136.23). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £106.78 ($134.94), with a volume of 1,276,799 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.01) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($157.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.22) to GBX 9,900 ($125.11) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £117.13 ($148.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,547.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,574.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

