Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.19

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $29.56. Atlanticus shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 7,019 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

