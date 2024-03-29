Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.10

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.10 and traded as high as C$10.78. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 30,793 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.10. The stock has a market cap of C$754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2624434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

