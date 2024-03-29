Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.73

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 36306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Avient Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

