Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.73

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 36306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Avient Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

