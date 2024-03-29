AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.54

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 24203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.