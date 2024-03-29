AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Trading Up 0.2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.88. 1,127,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,652,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Get AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.