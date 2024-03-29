B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.91

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.10. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 210,967 shares traded.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 10.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.66% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

