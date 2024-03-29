Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $330.51

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.51 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 384.60 ($4.86). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 382.20 ($4.83), with a volume of 755,478 shares trading hands.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.70), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($617,234.17). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.