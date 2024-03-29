Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $330.51

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.51 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 384.60 ($4.86). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 382.20 ($4.83), with a volume of 755,478 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.70), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($617,234.17). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.