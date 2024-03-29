Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.82

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 84255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1695 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

