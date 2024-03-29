Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

