Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.29. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,749 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of the James Financial Group

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

